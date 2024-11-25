386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Charles Aly, left, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Tagliaferro, 386th ESFS senior enlisted leader, serve a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. These leaders joined leadership from across the base to serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to personnel who are deployed and away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo)