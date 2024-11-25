Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service [Image 13 of 18]

    386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Charles Aly, left, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Tagliaferro, 386th ESFS senior enlisted leader, serve a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. These leaders joined leadership from across the base to serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to personnel who are deployed and away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 06:49
    Photo ID: 8778117
    VIRIN: 241128-F-BK002-1527
    Resolution: 7133x4755
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

