386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Marcos Garcia, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Air Staff senior enlisted leader, serves a traditional Thanksgiving meal to an Airmen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. Garcia joined dozens of senior leaders from across the base to serve food to deployed service members. (U.S. Air Force photo)