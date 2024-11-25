386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jon Jones, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group deputy commander, carves a turkey during a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. The tradition of leaders serving meals highlights appreciation for those deployed during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo)