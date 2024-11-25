U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jon Jones, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group deputy commander, carves a turkey during a Thanksgiving meal within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. The tradition of leaders serving meals highlights appreciation for those deployed during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 06:50
|Photo ID:
|8778115
|VIRIN:
|241128-F-BK002-1035
|Resolution:
|8017x5345
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th EFSS hosts Thanksgiving meal service
No keywords found.