18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Moises Juarez, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, secures a weapon before issuing it for training during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Readiness is essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)