U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Moises Juarez, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, secures a weapon before issuing it for training during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Readiness is essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9848286
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-NW722-1109
|Resolution:
|5256x3497
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
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