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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 3 of 11]

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Owen Ortiz, right, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management specialist, receives an M4 Carbine from Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Dewitt, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protection equipment apprentice during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Readiness is essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9848269
    VIRIN: 260803-F-AX535-1073
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 709.64 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM

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