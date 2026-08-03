U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Owen Ortiz, right, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management specialist, receives an M4 Carbine from Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Dewitt, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protection equipment apprentice during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Readiness is essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9848269
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-AX535-1073
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|709.64 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
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