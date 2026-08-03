An M4 service rifle is placed in a case before being issued during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Readiness exercises reinforce weapons accountability procedures and ensure Airmen are equipped to respond quickly and effectively during real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9848280
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-NW722-1102
|Resolution:
|5080x3380
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
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