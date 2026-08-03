18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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An M4 service rifle is placed in a case before being issued during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Readiness exercises reinforce weapons accountability procedures and ensure Airmen are equipped to respond quickly and effectively during real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)