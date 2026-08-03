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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 10 of 11]

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    An M4 service rifle is placed in a case before being issued during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Readiness exercises reinforce weapons accountability procedures and ensure Airmen are equipped to respond quickly and effectively during real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9848280
    VIRIN: 260803-F-NW722-1102
    Resolution: 5080x3380
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM

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