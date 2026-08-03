18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to Kadena Air Base secures their weapon during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Kadena Air Base’s training is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)