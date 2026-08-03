A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to Kadena Air Base secures their weapon during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Kadena Air Base’s training is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9848274
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-NW722-1002
|Resolution:
|4879x3246
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
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