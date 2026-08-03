Date Taken: 08.02.2026 Date Posted: 08.04.2026 05:42 Photo ID: 9848273 VIRIN: 260803-F-AX535-1093 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 677.18 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.