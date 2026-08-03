18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Owen Ortiz, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management specialist, inspects the barrel of an M4 Carbine with Senior Airman Hunter Kotovsky 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment specialist, during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Personnel receiving weapons practiced clearing and grounding procedures before securing their weapon in a protective case. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas)