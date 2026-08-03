U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mateus Ferraz, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply journeyman, signs out an M4 service rifle for training during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Weapons accountability and familiarization are essential components of readiness, ensuring Airmen can rapidly respond to mission requirements while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9848276
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-NW722-1011
|Resolution:
|5536x3683
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
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