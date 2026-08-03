18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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Airman 1st Class Owen Ortiz, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management specialist signs an equipment hand receipt during during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, August 3, 2026. Hand receipts ensure accountability of issued weapons, streamlining recall at the end of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas)