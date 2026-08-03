Technical Sergeant Andrew Walck, 18th Wing Public Affairs Media Specialist is directed by Senior Airman Hunter Kotovsky 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment specialist during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, August 3, 2026. By prioritizing innovation and adaptation, Kadena ensures it remains at the forefront of operational readiness and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9848263
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-AX535-1035
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|825.24 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
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