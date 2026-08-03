18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan De La Garza, left, and Airman 1st Class Roberto Hernandez, center, 18th Logistics Readiness squadron material management, begin issuing a weapon during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug.3, 2026. Proper weapons issue procedures ensure accountability and prepare Airmen to safely employ their assigned equipment during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)