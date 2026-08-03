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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 8 of 11]

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristan De La Garza, left, and Airman 1st Class Roberto Hernandez, center, 18th Logistics Readiness squadron material management, begin issuing a weapon during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug.3, 2026. Proper weapons issue procedures ensure accountability and prepare Airmen to safely employ their assigned equipment during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9848277
    VIRIN: 260803-F-NW722-1043
    Resolution: 5558x3698
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM

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