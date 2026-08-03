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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 9 of 11]

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iris Rodriguez, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply journeyman, guides Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten, left, 18th Wing public affairs specialist on how to clear a training weapon during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Safe weapons handling and accountability are fundamental to ensuring Airmen are prepared to operate effectively in contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9848278
    VIRIN: 260803-F-NW722-1078
    Resolution: 5961x3966
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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    18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM

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