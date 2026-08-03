18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iris Rodriguez, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply journeyman, guides Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten, left, 18th Wing public affairs specialist on how to clear a training weapon during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Safe weapons handling and accountability are fundamental to ensuring Airmen are prepared to operate effectively in contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)