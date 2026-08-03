U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iris Rodriguez, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply journeyman, guides Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten, left, 18th Wing public affairs specialist on how to clear a training weapon during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Safe weapons handling and accountability are fundamental to ensuring Airmen are prepared to operate effectively in contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9848278
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-NW722-1078
|Resolution:
|5961x3966
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th LRS equips Kadena Airmen for BB26-1 readiness exercise
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