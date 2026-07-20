The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

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The Cherry family poses for a photo commemorating the retirement of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. Family, friends and fellow service members gathered to honor Cherry’s years of service and celebrate the legacy he built throughout his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)