The Cherry family poses for a photo commemorating the retirement of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. Family, friends and fellow service members gathered to honor Cherry’s years of service and celebrate the legacy he built throughout his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839652
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1461
|Resolution:
|5786x3850
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
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