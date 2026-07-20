The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

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A Team Mildenhall Honor Guardsman folds a flag during a retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. The folded American flag presented during the ceremony symbolizes the nation’s gratitude for the retiring service member’s years of service, sacrifice and commitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)