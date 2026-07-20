A Team Mildenhall Honor Guardsman folds a flag during a retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. The folded American flag presented during the ceremony symbolizes the nation’s gratitude for the retiring service member’s years of service, sacrifice and commitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839644
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1137
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
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