The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

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A photo of Air Force Staff Sgt. Lawrence Cherry is displayed during a retirement ceremony for his son, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. After losing his father in 2014, Cherry aimed to carry forward the lessons, values and legacy his father left behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)