A photo of Air Force Staff Sgt. Lawrence Cherry is displayed during a retirement ceremony for his son, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. After losing his father in 2014, Cherry aimed to carry forward the lessons, values and legacy his father left behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839649
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1291
|Resolution:
|4764x3170
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
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