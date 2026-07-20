The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, receives a folded flag during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. The flag was the same one presented to Cherry’s mother following the passing of his father, Air Force Staff Sgt. Lawrence Cherry, serving as a symbol of the family’s enduring legacy of military service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)