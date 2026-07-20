U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, receives a folded flag during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. The flag was the same one presented to Cherry’s mother following the passing of his father, Air Force Staff Sgt. Lawrence Cherry, serving as a symbol of the family’s enduring legacy of military service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839645
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1183
|Resolution:
|2082x3129
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
No keywords found.