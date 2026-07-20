The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, receives a shadow box from 1st Lt. Anthony Salcido, 606th Air Control Squadron flight commander, during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Cherry’s Air Force career, recognizing decades of service and the legacy he built through dedication, leadership and commitment to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)