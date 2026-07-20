U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, receives a shadow box from 1st Lt. Anthony Salcido, 606th Air Control Squadron flight commander, during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Cherry’s Air Force career, recognizing decades of service and the legacy he built through dedication, leadership and commitment to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839648
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1278
|Resolution:
|5102x3395
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
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