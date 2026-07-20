The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, center left, poses with his family during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. Across generations, the Cherry family has accumulated more than 160 years of military service, building a legacy rooted in commitment, sacrifice and dedication to serving the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)