U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, center left, poses with his family during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. Across generations, the Cherry family has accumulated more than 160 years of military service, building a legacy rooted in commitment, sacrifice and dedication to serving the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839650
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1391
|Resolution:
|5647x3757
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
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