Cailee Cherry, daughter of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, poses with flowers during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. The impact of military service extends to children, who often navigate transitions, separations and challenges while supporting their family’s commitment to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839647
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1262
|Resolution:
|3177x2113
|Size:
|1003.74 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
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