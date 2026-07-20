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    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 5 of 10]

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    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Cailee Cherry, daughter of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, poses with flowers during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. The impact of military service extends to children, who often navigate transitions, separations and challenges while supporting their family’s commitment to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 06:02
    Photo ID: 9839647
    VIRIN: 260709-F-XJ093-1262
    Resolution: 3177x2113
    Size: 1003.74 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

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