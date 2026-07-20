Carla Cherry, right, spouse of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, and his mother, Anita Washington, watch the passing of the flag during Cherry’s retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. While service members wear the uniform, their families often shoulder the unseen sacrifices that come with military life. As Cherry’s oldest son accepted the folded flag, it represented the continuation of the family’s legacy of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839646
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1204
|Resolution:
|1979x2974
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
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