The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

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Carla Cherry, right, spouse of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, and his mother, Anita Washington, watch the passing of the flag during Cherry’s retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. While service members wear the uniform, their families often shoulder the unseen sacrifices that come with military life. As Cherry’s oldest son accepted the folded flag, it represented the continuation of the family’s legacy of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)