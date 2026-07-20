U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, receives his certificate of retirement from 1st Lt. Anthony Salcido, 606th Air Control Squadron flight commander, during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. Cherry was recognized for his distinguished years of service and commitment to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839643
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1126
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
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