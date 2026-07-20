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    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 1 of 10]

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    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, receives his certificate of retirement from 1st Lt. Anthony Salcido, 606th Air Control Squadron flight commander, during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. Cherry was recognized for his distinguished years of service and commitment to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 06:02
    Photo ID: 9839643
    VIRIN: 260709-F-XJ093-1126
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
    The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

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    retirement
    MSgt Jonathan Cherry

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