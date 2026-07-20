The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Cherry, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, receives his certificate of retirement from 1st Lt. Anthony Salcido, 606th Air Control Squadron flight commander, during his retirement ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. Cherry was recognized for his distinguished years of service and commitment to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)