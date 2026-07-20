The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues

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A nametag displaying Cherry is pinned on a uniform at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. Across generations, the Cherry family has accumulated more than 160 years of military service, building a legacy rooted in commitment, sacrifice and dedication to serving the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)