A nametag displaying Cherry is pinned on a uniform at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 9, 2026. Across generations, the Cherry family has accumulated more than 160 years of military service, building a legacy rooted in commitment, sacrifice and dedication to serving the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9839651
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-XJ093-1437
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Cherry family: 165 years of military legacy continues
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