U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen photographs Project Engineer Laurentiu Dan Costan’s workspace during a safety site inspection May 13 at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. These annual inspections are part of Europe District’s commitment to workplace safety. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:22
|Photo ID:
|9826655
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-QM295-1031
|Resolution:
|4558x3043
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Site Inspections in Bulgaria [Image 19 of 19], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.