Fighter Jet Ramp Construction

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Senior Project Engineer Anthony Tintelnot inspects the recently completed fighter jet parking apron at Graf Ignatievo Air Base May 11 in Graf Ignatievo, Bulgaria. This new fighter apron can accommodate multiple fighter jet designs and will enhance NATO operational readiness at Graf Ignatievo by expanding capacity for the rapid refueling, rearming, and maintenance of aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)