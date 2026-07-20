U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Quality Assurance Engineer Plamen Marinov gives Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen a tour of one of the recently completed warehouses during a safety site inspection May 13 at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. Europe District’s construction program in Bulgaria contributes to the readiness of U.S. and NATO troops in Europe and bolsters security in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:22
|Photo ID:
|9826653
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-QM295-1024
|Resolution:
|5420x3618
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Novo Selo Training Area Construction [Image 19 of 19], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.