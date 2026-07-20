Squad Ops Building Construction

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen, Senior Project Engineer Anthony Tintelnot and contractor representatives inspect the construction site for the new Squadron Operations Facility at Graf Ignatievo Air Base May 11 in Graf Ignatievo, Bulgaria. When completed, this facility will be used will be used by the U.S. and Bulgaria to plan and direct future NATO operations. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)