U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen, Senior Project Engineer Anthony Tintelnot and contractor representatives inspect the construction site for the new Squadron Operations Facility at Graf Ignatievo Air Base May 11 in Graf Ignatievo, Bulgaria. When completed, this facility will be used will be used by the U.S. and Bulgaria to plan and direct future NATO operations. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:22
|Photo ID:
|9826641
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-QM295-1005
|Resolution:
|3298x2202
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squad Ops Building Construction [Image 19 of 19], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.