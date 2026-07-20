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    Fighter Jet Ramp Construction [Image 7 of 19]

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    Fighter Jet Ramp Construction

    GERMANY

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Quality Assurance Engineer Plamen Marinov, Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen, and Senior Project Engineer Anthony Tintelnot walk the length of the recently completed fighter jet parking apron at Graf Ignatievo Air Base May 11 in Graf Ignatievo, Bulgaria. This new fighter apron can accommodate multiple fighter jet designs and will enhance NATO operational readiness at Graf Ignatievo by expanding capacity for the rapid refueling, rearming, and maintenance of aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:22
    Photo ID: 9826643
    VIRIN: 260511-A-QM295-1007
    Resolution: 5057x3376
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighter Jet Ramp Construction [Image 19 of 19], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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