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    Novo Selo Training Area Construction [Image 11 of 19]

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    Novo Selo Training Area Construction

    GERMANY

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Quality Assurance Engineer Plamen Marinov gives Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen a tour of one of the recently completed warehouses during a safety site inspection May 13 at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. Europe District’s construction program in Bulgaria contributes to the readiness of U.S. and NATO troops in Europe and bolsters security in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:22
    Photo ID: 9826647
    VIRIN: 260513-A-QM295-1016
    Resolution: 5569x3718
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Novo Selo Training Area Construction [Image 19 of 19], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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