Novo Selo Training Area Construction

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Quality Assurance Engineer Plamen Marinov gives Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen a tour of one of the recently completed warehouses during a safety site inspection May 13 at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. Europe District’s construction program in Bulgaria contributes to the readiness of U.S. and NATO troops in Europe and bolsters security in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)