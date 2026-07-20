U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen and Senior Project Engineer Anthony Tintelnot discuss the recently completed fighter jet parking apron at Graf Ignatievo Air Base May 11 in Graf Ignatievo, Bulgaria. Europe District’s construction program in Bulgaria contributes to the readiness of U.S. and NATO troops in Europe and bolsters security in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:22
|Photo ID:
|9826644
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-QM295-1008
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighter Jet Ramp Construction [Image 19 of 19], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.