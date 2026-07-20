Fighter Jet Ramp Construction

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen and Senior Project Engineer Anthony Tintelnot discuss the recently completed fighter jet parking apron at Graf Ignatievo Air Base May 11 in Graf Ignatievo, Bulgaria. Europe District’s construction program in Bulgaria contributes to the readiness of U.S. and NATO troops in Europe and bolsters security in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)