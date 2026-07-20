U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen discusses work conditions and with Senior Project Engineer Anthony Tintelnot and Project Engineer Laurentiu Dan Costan during a safety site inspection May 13 at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. These annual inspections are part of Europe District’s commitment to workplace safety. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 05:22
|Photo ID:
|9826654
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-QM295-1029
|Resolution:
|4991x3332
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Site Inspections in Bulgaria [Image 19 of 19], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.