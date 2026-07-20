Safety Site Inspections in Bulgaria

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen discusses work conditions and with Senior Project Engineer Anthony Tintelnot and Project Engineer Laurentiu Dan Costan during a safety site inspection May 13 at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. These annual inspections are part of Europe District’s commitment to workplace safety. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)