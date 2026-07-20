Novo Selo Training Area Construction

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One of the two warehouses recently completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District as seen May 13 at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. Europe District’s construction program in Bulgaria contributes to the readiness of U.S. and NATO troops in Europe and bolsters security in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)