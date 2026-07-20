Fighter Jet Ramp Construction

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The recently completed a new tactical fighter jet parking apron May 11 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Bulgaria. This new fighter apron can accommodate multiple fighter jet designs and will enhance NATO operational readiness at Graf Ignatievo by expanding capacity for the rapid refueling, rearming, and maintenance of aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)