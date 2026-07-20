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    Safety Site Inspections in Bulgaria [Image 13 of 19]

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    Safety Site Inspections in Bulgaria

    GERMANY

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Safety and Occupational Health Specialist John Schnebelen examines exit signs during a safety site inspection May 13 at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. These annual inspections are part of Europe District’s commitment to workplace safety. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 05:22
    Photo ID: 9826649
    VIRIN: 260513-A-QM295-1020
    Resolution: 5324x3554
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Safety Site Inspections in Bulgaria [Image 19 of 19], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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