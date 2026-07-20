U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brady Pummel, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team superintendent, oversees aircraft movement from the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. As part of ground operations, maintainers coordinate aircraft movements and safety procedures to ensure the F-22 is positioned properly and ready to support airshow operations. The leadership and expertise of the maintenance team enable the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to safely execute its mission and showcase fifth-generation airpower to audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 19:54
|Photo ID:
|9825976
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-CC148-1022
|Resolution:
|3679x5150
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.