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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 20 of 20]

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

    COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brady Pummel, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team superintendent, oversees aircraft movement from the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. As part of ground operations, maintainers coordinate aircraft movements and safety procedures to ensure the F-22 is positioned properly and ready to support airshow operations. The leadership and expertise of the maintenance team enable the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to safely execute its mission and showcase fifth-generation airpower to audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 19:54
    Photo ID: 9825976
    VIRIN: 260715-F-CC148-1022
    Resolution: 3679x5150
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

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    Aircraft Maintenance
    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 Raptor crew chief
    Superintedent
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team

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