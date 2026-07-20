F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brady Pummel, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team superintendent, oversees aircraft movement from the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. As part of ground operations, maintainers coordinate aircraft movements and safety procedures to ensure the F-22 is positioned properly and ready to support airshow operations. The leadership and expertise of the maintenance team enable the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to safely execute its mission and showcase fifth-generation airpower to audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)