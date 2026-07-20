(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 3 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

    COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrives at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. The aircraft arrived in support of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s participation in the airshow, where Airmen showcased the capabilities of the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The team’s participation highlighted the strong aviation partnership between the United States and Canada while connecting with communities through a shared passion for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 19:54
    Photo ID: 9825949
    VIRIN: 260715-F-CC148-1003
    Resolution: 2124x2973
    Size: 343.19 KB
    Location: COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    raptor
    Canada Afghan Police
    3rd Fighter Wing
    Cold Lake Air Show
    F-22
    Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery