A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrives at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. The aircraft arrived in support of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s participation in the airshow, where Airmen showcased the capabilities of the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The team’s participation highlighted the strong aviation partnership between the United States and Canada while connecting with communities through a shared passion for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 19:54
|Photo ID:
|9825954
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-CC148-1011
|Resolution:
|3835x2739
|Size:
|751.57 KB
|Location:
|COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.