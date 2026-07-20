F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrives at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. The aircraft arrived in support of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s participation in the airshow, where Airmen showcased the capabilities of the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The team’s participation highlighted the strong aviation partnership between the United States and Canada while connecting with communities through a shared passion for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)