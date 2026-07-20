F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Newell, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, conducts post-flight checks on an F-22 Raptor following its arrival at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. Crew chiefs perform inspections and maintenance checks to ensure the aircraft is ready to safely support airshow operations. The efforts of maintainers behind the scenes enable the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to showcase the capabilities of fifth-generation airpower to audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)