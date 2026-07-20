F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Newell, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, tows an F-22 Raptor into position at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. Crew chiefs and maintainers conduct aircraft movements and preparations to ensure the F-22 is ready to safely support airshow operations. The efforts of the maintenance team enable the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to execute its mission and showcase fifth-generation airpower to audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)