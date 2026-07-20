F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, prepares aircraft parking locations for arriving F-22 Raptors ahead of the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. The maintenance team conducted arrival preparations to ensure the aircraft were positioned safely and efficiently for airshow operations. The team’s efforts highlight the planning, coordination and teamwork required to support the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s mission to engage audiences and strengthen partnerships through aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)