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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 5 of 20]

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

    COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, prepares aircraft parking locations for arriving F-22 Raptors ahead of the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. The maintenance team conducted arrival preparations to ensure the aircraft were positioned safely and efficiently for airshow operations. The team’s efforts highlight the planning, coordination and teamwork required to support the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s mission to engage audiences and strengthen partnerships through aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 19:54
    Photo ID: 9825958
    VIRIN: 260715-F-CC148-1005
    Resolution: 2787x3902
    Size: 995.25 KB
    Location: COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

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    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    F-22 Raptor
    Cold Lake
    Cold Lake Air Show
    Canada
    Airshow

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