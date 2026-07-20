F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, left, and Tech. Sgt. Blake Chrysle, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team maintenance team chief, conduct post-flight checks on an F-22 Raptor following its arrival at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. The maintainers inspected the aircraft to ensure it was ready to safely support upcoming airshow operations. Their expertise and teamwork are essential to the success of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s mission to showcase fifth-generation airpower to audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)