U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Newell, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, tows an F-22 Raptor into position at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. Crew chiefs and maintainers conduct aircraft movements and preparations to ensure the F-22 is ready to safely support airshow operations. The efforts of the maintenance team enable the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to execute its mission and showcase fifth-generation airpower to audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 19:54
|Photo ID:
|9825972
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-CC148-1019
|Resolution:
|4032x5645
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.