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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 18 of 20]

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

    COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Newell, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, tows an F-22 Raptor into position at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. Crew chiefs and maintainers conduct aircraft movements and preparations to ensure the F-22 is ready to safely support airshow operations. The efforts of the maintenance team enable the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team to execute its mission and showcase fifth-generation airpower to audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 19:54
    Photo ID: 9825974
    VIRIN: 260715-F-CC148-1020
    Resolution: 2864x4009
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

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    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    F-22 Raptor
    Cold Lake Air Show
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    crew chief
    Airshow

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