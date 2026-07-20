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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 12 of 20]

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

    COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrives at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. The pilot flew the aircraft from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to support the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s participation in the airshow. The collaboration between Airmen from across the Air Force highlights the teamwork and coordination required to showcase the capabilities of the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 19:54
    Photo ID: 9825956
    VIRIN: 260715-F-CC148-1013
    Resolution: 4032x5645
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: COLD LAKE, ALBERTA, CA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

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    F-22 Raptor
    3rd Fighter Wing
    Cold Lake Air Show
    Air Force
    pilot
    Airshow

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