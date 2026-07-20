F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Arrives at Cold Lake Airshow

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrives at the Cold Lake Airshow in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada, July 15, 2026. The pilot flew the aircraft from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to support the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s participation in the airshow. The collaboration between Airmen from across the Air Force highlights the teamwork and coordination required to showcase the capabilities of the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)