National Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army SGT. Michael Fouts, an infantryman, with the Arizona National Guard's HHC, 1st Batt., 158th INF Regiment, carries his state flag across the finish line after completing a 12-mile ruck march, during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.