National Best Warrior Competition 2026

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SFC. Erich Friedlein, an infantryman in the Pennsylvania National Guard's 1st Battalion, 166th Regiment-Regiolnal Training Institute, assembles multiple weapons as part of a mystery event, during the National Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.