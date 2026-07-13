National Best Warrior Competition 2026

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Army SGT. Matthew Zrebiec, an intelligence analyst from the Maryland National Guard's Det. 1, 629th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare (IEW) Battalion, assembles multiple weapons as part of a mystery event, during the National Best Warrior Competition, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.