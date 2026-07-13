National Best Warrior Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SPC. Caleb Chambers, an infantryman with the Indiana National Guard's A Co., 1st BN, 151st INF,

and SPC. Brandon Brown, an infantryman with the Florida National Guard's A Co., 2nd Bn/ 54th SFAB, stretch before setting out on a 12-mile ruck march, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.